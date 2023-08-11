Thunder Rosa Reveals Promising Update on AEW Return

Thunder Rosa has been traveling with AEW and working as part of the Spanish commentary team while she recovers from an injury, but it looks as if she could be making a return to the ring very soon. In her new vlog, Rosa spoke with AEW doctor Michael Sampson about her recovery, and in that conversation, it was revealed that she will be wrestling a five-minute mini-match on August 12th (H/T Fightful). If everything goes well, Sampson said "we're almost there." Rosa then asked if "three more weeks", and Sampson replied, "I think that's fair." We wish Rosa a speedy recovery.

In the vlog, Sampson said, "Good news. She's been doing well, we're at week four. She's been religious with her training, as she always has been, but religious with her training, doing everything we've asked her to do. Next week, if I can share, we're going to be in Greensboro, and we're going to do a five-minute mini-match and see how you tolerate that. We're just taking the steps up. If that looks good, we're almost there."

Rosa then said, "You're telling me I'm almost cleared, cleared?" Sampson said, "You're almost there. You're following protocols, you're doing everything as expected. Your body is actually listening to you. Still there, but you're getting stronger around it and taking the stress off of it."

Rosa then asked "Three more weeks?" Sampson said, "I think that's fair." Rosa thanked Sampson for having her back throughout this process, and hopefully everything goes well with the mini match, as fans would love to see her back on TV and eventually back in the ring.

As for where she might show up, Rosa has been featured in the AEW Collision promotional package since day one, and it's likely that she will be one of the anchoring stars on the show once she returns. She would be a welcome boost of energy to an already stellar show and would be working with stars like TNT Champion Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue, Julia Hart, and more.

AEW Collision has featured a number of fan favorites who hadn't been featured on TV for various reasons, including Miro, Andrade El Idolo, and CM Punk. Statlander would make her return after an injury and dethrone Jade Cargill, and ever since she has made Collision her home in a host of Title defenses. We'll have to wait and see if Rosa pulls a CM Punk and brings along the Title she never lost when she does return to AEW, and hopefully, she'll be back to 100% soon. We wish Thunder Rosa all the best and a speedy recovery.