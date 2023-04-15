Thunder Rosa Reveals Keeping AEW Women's Title After Injury Wasn't Her Decision

The first episodes of AEW All Access have brought several stories back to the forefront, including Thunder Rosa's injury and the decision to keep the AEW Women's Championship on her and crown a new Interim Champion. Britt Baker has talked about the situation in interviews and on the show, but Rosa hasn't addressed much of that until now. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Rosa wanted to address some of the things being said about her not being cleared to return to the ring yet, her injury, and what happened with the Title, and she started with her health status.

"I've been going to AEW for over two months now. I'm doing commentary now. That's my new position. Again, I'm going to talk about my injury. I'm not cleared. I have not been cleared. There's more things that have happened in the last couple weeks. I've gotten in the ring. Unfortunately, that pain is still there and it's very frustrating because I want to get in the ring and I want to do what I do best, that is, you know, wrestle and to get that opportunity again, if life gives me that opportunity to be able to do things," Rosa said.

"I know there's been a lot of controversy in the last couple of weeks and Thunder Rosa has been trending on Twitter, which I don't know because I don't use Twitter, but I get constant messages from my friends that I am number one trending on Sunday night. It's just so weird. I know we have All Access, which has stirred a lot of the stuff that I tried to put aside because it was very painful," Rosa said.

Rosa then revealed she is still not cleared and that the pain is still there, something that she is understandably frustrated about. "First and foremost, I want to make sure that people understand that at the beginning of all this drama, everybody was speculating that I wasn't hurt. It started with that. Then it was proven that I was hurt. There's MRIs. They talked to my doctor," Rosa said. "I had multiple epidurals and until now, I'm still not cleared. I had another MRI last week, and the pain is still there."

"Third of all, me personally, I wanted to drop the title the day that they told me I couldn't wrestle because I was gonna be out for four to six weeks," Rosa said. "My boss made a decision. He said, 'You are going to be the Champion and we will have an interim Champion.' I wanted to make it, for me as a competitor, I wanted to make it fair so my peers had an opportunity to defend the championship because it wasn't fair that I wasn't there, and I wasn't going to be there, and I was going to hold the title."

Subsequently, she didn't learn that the Title was being officially moved to a new Champion until around the day of, and so she wasn't able to be there for that moment.

"I think a question that was raised was me not showing up. I wasn't booked to go there. When I got the news that I wasn't gonna keep the title, it really caught me by surprise, like, 'Oh, today is the day.' I wasn't able to go. I wasn't there to be able to get in the ring and say, 'Guys, unfortunately, we made a decision. Here's the title. Thank you very much for the opportunity to let me represent.' That opportunity wasn't given to me," Rosa said.

The Title ended up changing hands after Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm for the Interim AEW Women's Championship, and Tony Khan also revealed that the Interim tag was being removed from Storm's run as Champion as well. No timetable has been given for Rosa's return, but as she mentioned, she has returned to AEW as part of the commentary team. Hopefully, she's feeling 100% soon.

