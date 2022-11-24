Thunder Rosa Makes Shocking Announcement About AEW Women's Championship

Jamie Hayter's reign as Interim AEW Women's Champion began at last weekend's Full Gear after Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new Champion, but fans were still frustrated with the Interim aspect of that equation. Storm's entire run was as Interim Women's Champion after Rosa was injured, but that won't be the case for Hayter, as Renee Paquette revealed on tonight's Dynamite that Rosa has relinquished the AEW Women's Championship, making Hayter the new Undisputed AEW Women's Champion. Rosa also addressed relinquishing the Title on social media, and you can find her statement below.

In the tweet, Rosa wrote "Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter."

The last major update on Rosa's return from injury was in an interview on Busted Open Radio, where she said she was hoping for a January return. She also addressed recent comments from Storm about the Interim Title, and Rosa would say that if Tony Khan said she needed to relinquish it she would, but if not she would defend it when she returned.

"I am still hurt. They haven't given me a time yet when I'm coming back. I'm saying it's January and I hope it is January," Rosa said. "And again, if Toni Storm disagrees with what was decided in the back, that is not my problem. When I get better, I will still be the champion if my boss lets me be the champion. If he doesn't, I will be okay with that decision too, because I don't make the rules and that needs to be said."

Hayter would take down Storm at Full Gear after riding a wave of momentum with the fanbase over the past year. Hayter and Storm had a phenomenal match and Hayter would start a new Title reign. Later in tonight's episode, Excalibur also announced that Storm's run will have the Interim tag removed and will count as an official and full AEW Women's Championship run, which is welcome news.

