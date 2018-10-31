Major Matches Spoiled by Arena’s Early Advertisement for WWE TLC

Even though it’s still over a month and a half away, WWE’s December 16 TLC pay-per-view just had a chunk of its card leaked.

The event’s host, San Jose’s SAP Center, put out an early advertisement for TLC and it appears to have spoiled a trio of major matches. Here’s your last spoiler warning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the ad, TLC will see Seth Rollins defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose. This isn’t exactly a surprise as WWE is clearly dedicated to a prolonged war between the Shield brethren.

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship in a Money in the Bank rematch with Nia Jax. Their MITB match was exceptional, but the finish was ruined by the dastardly Alexa Bliss. They’ll try again, sans interference at TLC.

The last match spoiled by the SAP Center is Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman. There was no mentioning of the Universal Championship, but it very well could be on the line. Strowman will fight Brock Lesnar this Friday crown Jewel for the big red belt and is considered the favorite to leave Saudi Arabia as WWE’s new king. If that is that case then he’ll still be champ by TLC making his match with McIntyre the main event.

Plans could certainly change, but the arena’s spoiling their event’s card has been a regularly occurring goof in 2018. Hell in a Cell had nearly all of its line-up spoiled months ahead of the actual show and it looks like TLC is on a similar pace. Fortunately, this trio of matches was expected and the SAP Center’s slip shouldn’t be too detrimental to WWE’s plans.