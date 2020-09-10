TNA's Stevie Lee Has Died

✖

Wrestler and actor Stevie Lee, who was known as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in TNA, has passed away. Lee's family and friends shared the news of his passing, which occurred yesterday, and his friends have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements and expenses (via ProWrestlingSheet). Lee's brother Jim is currently attempting to take care of those arrangements, but he could use some help, so Jacob Colyer set up the GoFundMe to ease the financial strain, as all funds will go to help with burial costs and services. You can find all the details on the GoFundMe below.

"Steve "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning. He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements. Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible. All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs. Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!"

Lee was featured on TNA in his Puppet The Psycho Dwarf persona quite a bit, even taking on Tom Arnold at one point thanks to a collaboration with The Best Damn Sports Show Period. Lee also starred in Half Pint Brawlers, a six-episode series that focused on Lee running a little person wrestling company, though he was also featured in several films.

He appeared in projects like Oz The Great and Powerful, Baby Fever The Movie, and Jackass 3D, as well as television projects like March in Windy City, American Horror Story, and Rhino.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.