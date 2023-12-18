TNA Wrestling Signs Jade Chung as New Ring Announcer

TNA Wrestling is headed into 2024 with one massive announcement after another. In November it was revealed that the company would rebrand from IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA in January, just in time for the annual Hard to Kill pay-per-view as well as the fall out event, Snake Eyes. Tons of major names in the professional wrestling-sphere are set to appear on the shows, including recent AEW signee Will Ospreay, luchador superstar El Hijo del Vikingo, NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, and Kushida who recently inked a contract with TNA.

But you can't have a wrestling event without a ring announcer. Announced by Fightful's Joel Pearl and Jeremy Lambert of In The Weeds, TNA has signed professional wrestler/manager Jade Chung. Chung will replace David Penzer who parted ways with the company following the IMPACT Final Resolution pay-per-view. Chung has been a voice in TNA for some time as a member of the broadcast team where she appears on Before The Impact, hosts pre-shows at Impact events, and hypes up the crowds at live events.

Chung took to Twitter to discuss the news, stating she's "crazy excited" to be announcing in TNA and she hopes to make her fellow peers proud. Chung's husband, former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander also expressed his excitement. "Very proud of this lady. 20+ yrs in wrestling," Alexander wrote. "Whether it be wrestling, managing, photography or ring announcing she takes everything insanely serious. Now as the official ring announcer for the new era of #TNAWrestling."

In addition, TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore is teasing a major signing at Hard to Kill, one that fans would least expect. "We're going to have a lot of fun. We're going to have surprises for you, some unexpected things, including, we are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA," D'Amore said on Busted Open Radio. "I think it's something that is really going to shake things up on January 13. If you've been saying, 'I'm looking for something different.' We're giving you a lot. Someone we have in store for you that night is going to blow your socks off."

The new era of TNA goes into effect at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 13 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets to the show as well as Snake Eyes on January 14 are available on Ticketmaster.

Comicbook.com will continue to keep you updated on TNA ahead of the rebrand and beyond. How do you feel about Chung becoming the new voice of TNA? Let us know in the comments!