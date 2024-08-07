TNT Overdrive: New Warner Bros. Discovery Series Features AEW Wrestlers

All Elite Wrestling continues to expand its reach on Warner Bros. Discovery. Upon launch in 2019, AEW had one weekly program on Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels, AEW Dynamite on TNT. Less than four years later, that relationship expanded to add AEW Rampage and AEW Collision, as well as the six-episode reality television series AEW All Access. Warner Bros. Discovery restructured its contract with AEW to make its channels the exclusive home of AEW’s in-ring content, which led to the cancellation of YouTube shows AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW would also put an added emphasis on Warner Bros. Discovery brand integration into its shows, hosting televised specials sponsored by House of the Dragon and Shark Week.

AEW Wrestlers to Star in TNT Overdrive

The synergy between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As revealed in a recent TV spot, Warner Bros. Discovery is launching a program called TNT Overdrive, which is described as bringing “adrenaline junkies a collection of the most thrilling moments and exclusive stories from AEW wrestlers.”

Early TNT Overdrive promotional material features “Elite athletes facing giant grizzly bears; fierce cops chasing runaway suspects; big-tire UTVs racing in mud; daredevils performing insane stunts.” AEW’s The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Willow Nightingale were showcased in the first TV spot. TNT Overdrive will premiere on TNT on Saturday, August 10th immediately following AEW Collision.

https://twitter.com/PuroresuFlow/status/1820958209152041439?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1820958209152041439|twgr^869e74ab1ae7c523035b28faf2e130ae9c63f1bc|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/tnt-overdrive-premiere-following-aew-collision-will-feature-aew-stars

The announcement of TNT Overdrive builds upon a recent tease from AEW President Tony Khan about his ambitions of expansion with Warner Bros. Discovery. Speaking to ComicBook earlier this summer, Khan shared an update on AEW’s media rights renewal negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery and alluded to the “lots more things” that the two parties can come together on.

“They really want us here, which is very exciting and we’re just working through it. There’s a lot to figure out,” Khan said. “We’re doing three TV shows, totaling five hours of television per week. I think the quality of Dynamite right now is as good as it’s ever been. It’s great being here on TBS and TNT. I think there’s more possibilities, lots more things we can do together.

“No matter what happens, I think there’s going to be a great home and a great opportunity for AEW,” Khan continued. “We love being here on TBS and TNT and they love having us. It’s been a really productive renewal negotiation and I’m really excited about it. We’re having great talks and they’re going to keep continuing through this week and beyond.”

TNT Overdrive premieres on TNT on Saturday, August 10th immediately following AEW Collision.