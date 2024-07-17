AEW Dynamite 250: Tony Khan Shares His Fondest Memories Not Caught on Camera

All Elite Wrestling is celebrating 250 episodes of AEW Dynamite. Back in October 2019, Tony Khan’s startup wrestling company went from a sporadic pay-per-view brand to a weekly televised product, as the company’s flagship show AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT. Even through a global pandemic and sporadic scheduling shifts, AEW has never missed a week of AEW Dynamite production, making it one of the longest-running episodic programs in recent memory. With nearly five years of content in the archive, AEW Dynamite has been home to some of the company’s most memorable moments, but not all have been captured by the cameras.

Tony Khan Shares AEW Dynamite Superlatives

Speaking to ComicBook’s Liam Crowley ahead of AEW Dynamite 250 on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan shared a couple of his fondest memories from the producer’s chair at AEW Dynamite over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Moments after the Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker Lights Out match, it was a really nice memory to have everybody together after that amazing match,” Khan recalled the historic women’s bout from March 2021. “Everybody gave them a standing ovation.”

“Having Shaq in AEW,” Khan added, pointing to the NBA Hall of Famer’s brief televised run with AEW, which saw him feud with Cody Rhodes and team with a debuting Jade Cargill. “Shaq, one of my heroes, he went above and beyond for us. He’s such a kind person. He shook everybody’s hand. Every person backstage, everyone on the crew, everybody working in AEW, even some of the enhancement wrestlers. He was just so kind to everybody, every person there, and he set a great example of what a leader and a big star should be.”

“I thought last week was really one of the special memories and moments though to have the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament and have Dr. Martha Hart there with us at Dynamite,” Khan noted, as this was the first time that the Owen Hart Cup culminated on AEW Dynamite. “Everything that happened, it was so exceptional and it was probably one of the best episodes we’d ever done.”

Beyond those unsung moments, Khan awarded his superlatives to a number of moments that were televised on AEW Dynamite in rapid-fire fashion.

Liam Crowley: Favorite AEW Dynamite debut?

Tony Khan: Sting at Winter is Coming 2020. The arrival of Sting.

Liam: I feel like I could’ve predicted that one. Favorite AEW Dynamite return?

Tony: Darby Allin in Atlanta. It was February 2020 to set up his AEW Revolution match against Sammy Guevara coming out of the Jon Moxley versus Jeff Cobb match.

Liam: Awesome. Favorite AEW Dynamite title change?

Tony: Mr. Brodie Lee winning the TNT Championship in Daily’s Place to close out Saturday Night Dynamite after the NBA playoffs.

Liam: I still remember the pin, when he didn’t hook the leg. Favorite AEW Dynamite promo?

Tony: That’s a great question. Jon Moxley first coming back from treatment. I thought it was super powerful. He wanted to talk to the fans, and that was a completely real moment. I’m very proud and appreciative of Jon. I really owe him a lot in wrestling and in life.

Liam: Favorite AEW Dynamite match?

Tony: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson, 60-minute draw from Winter is Coming 2021, and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker, Lights Out match from St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021.

AEW Dynamite 250 goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.