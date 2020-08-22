AEW's Tony Khan Announces Policy Against Dynamite Ticket Resales

Next Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite will be held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville in front of a paying live audience for the first time in months. The company announced the taping this week, with tickets quickly selling out. The venue will be at limited capacity, with sections or pods for each cluster of fans who bought tickets together. The idea is that this will keep fans isolated with their friends or family that they attend the show with, minimizing the risk of any COVID-19 spread.

However, not long after the event sold out, tickets began popping up on secondary ticket selling websites. Obviously, this will neutralize the goal of trying to keep people together in pods with the people they bought the tickets with on a single order and increase the risk of COVID-19 infection.

AEW's Tony Khan took to social media on Friday to address the ticket scalping, calling it "illegal, unethical and inappropriate move by secondary market sellers" and noting that they will be policing the situation and cancelling orders when they become aware that tickets from an original order have been sold.

Khan's full statement reads:

We're very grateful for the fast sellout of Thursday's outdoor AEW Dynamite live show at 10% venue capacity that we recently announced. The show will be open to a limited number of fans wearing mandatory protective masks who will be seated in a specially designed, physically distanced arrangement in the open air Daily's Place amphitheater and will air live on TNT on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm ET/7pm CT. The tickets were sold in groups, or pods, with the intention of keeping fans with their friends and families and safely distanced from other fans in attendance. We're seeing some of these tickets being sold on the secondary market in a way that splits original pod, and therefore potentially combining two or more groups of unacquainted fans within the same pod. This was clearly not our intention. Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the entire AEW family, and that certainly includes our fans. It's an illegal, unethical and inappropriate move by secondary market sellers, and we intend to police this situation online as well as at the venue. To that end, we're asking our fans to inform us if they've feel they've purchased tickets that were originally part of a larger pod and we will do what we can to offer a remedy. Furthermore, we will be watching for any AEW Dynamite tickets on the secondary market, and if we see anyone trying to divide a pod for resale, we will cancel the entire original order. It's going to be great to have fans back at our show with social distancing precautions in place that will make these outdoor events safe for everyone in attendance. Thank you to all of the great wrestling fans who support AEW!

Due to the NBA Playoffs, this week's AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday night. Next Wednesday's show will be the first with paying fans once again.

