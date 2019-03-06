Torrie Wilson Defends Her WWE Hall of Fame Induction

With Torrie Wilson recently revealed as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, we naturally had several critics come to the forefront by questioning whether she is deserving to the honor.

Not one to sit on the sidelines, Wilson appeared on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius-XM Tuesday afternoon to defend her merits as the latest inductee.

Certainly a product of a different era in the business where bikini matches and pillow fights were more the norm for the female talent, Wilson recognizes where some of the criticisms come from but was quick to note it wasn’t her decision to be performing under those circumstances.

Co-host Bubba Ray Dudley defended her by noting that although she wasn’t the best women’s wrestler of her generation or anything like that, she always went out trying to entertain the fans by doing whatever she could to the best of her ability. He noted that she should feel good about that.

In response, Torrie said, “100%. I mean, I think some of the people that are angry are the same people that are forgetting that this is an entertainment show, and I was not calling the shots backstage going, ‘Hey Vince, can I please wrestle in a bikini tonight?’ I actually was out there with Fit Finlay going, ‘OK, what’s the most athletic match I can put together with a bikini on?’”

Wilson noted that she was at a spiritual retreat in Arizona when she got the call from WWE about the Hall of Fame. She had plans to attend WrestleMania weekend in New York as part of WrestleCon prior to the induction call, so needless to say, her plans have changed a bit now.

“I don’t know if it’s (fear) human nature, I believe that it is,” Torrie said. “Fear kind of runs our world. Immediately when I hung up the phone I sat there and thought like, I basically started putting together this list of all the things I’m not. I was never a champion, I could really just start… I could do much better than my haters about beating myself up. And then I had to put myself in check, and say, you know… but there are a lot of things that I am. I’m not Charlotte Flair, I’m not jumping off ladders, but I am Torrie Wilson and I did have something to bring to the table. I think for most people, we are just too quick to start looking at the negatives and losing focus on what we can bring to the table.”

