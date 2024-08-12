TrillerTV Announces AEW Bundles for U.S. Customers on Remaining 2024 Pay-Per-Views

Since AEW‘s inception fans have been clamoring for an easier way to watch AEW pay-per-views, much like other sports bundle offerings. Up until this point, fans looking to watch the show have had to pay out of pocket with each event which has become particularly costly over the last year. With AEW now hosting a pay-per-view nearly once a month at $50 a show, it has forced many fans to pick and choose or not watch at all. TrillerTV has a solution to the problem many fans are facing in the current economic crisis: for the first time, U.S.-based fans will be able to bundle pay-per-views for the remainder of 2024.

The bundles will begin with AEW All In and All Out, both taking place back to back in August and September. Because the events were only a week apart last year, many fans weren’t willing (or couldn’t) shell out the hefty $100 price tag so close together. This year the events are bundled together for $84.99, a significant deal from last year. As far as the fall and winter shows go — WrestleDream, Full Gear and Worlds End — there are no current pricing details at this time. However, considering the three shows together would run about $150 total, any money saved would also be a bargain for diehard fans. For fans internationally, the bundles are also available for AEW Plus subscribers.

What Is on the AEW All In Card for 2024?

AEW All In is now less than two weeks away, once again set to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show will be headlined by Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson, one of his last matches as a full-time competitor. At last year’s event, “Timeless” Toni Storm competed for the Women’s World Championship in a four-way match that was won by Saraya. This year, she will defend the title against her former mentee Mariah May. After winning the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, May turned on Storm, ready to come out of the shadows.

Several other title matches will go down, too, including Mercedes Moné who will not be sitting in the stands as an onlooker, instead she will go up against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the TBS Championship. The two women have been in a heated feud since Baker’s AEW return in June. Zero Hour has begun to take shape as well, with Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii teaming against Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. The event begins at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 25th.

