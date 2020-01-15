Triple H Apologizes for Joke He Made About Paige

Triple H caught a little bit of heat earlier this week when a joke he made about Paige during a roundtable interview session made its way onto social media. For those who missed it, “The Game” was speaking with various UK outlets to promote the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event, and at one point was asked about the possibility of either Edge or Paige returning to action following their career-ending neck injuries. He responded by saying that the long-term health of every wrestler was his No. 1 concern, then brought up how Edge has a wife and kids he needs to take care of.

“I would love to see [Edge or Paige] step into the ring and compete,” he said. “More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives. You know, Edge has kids. Paige, eh, maybe, she probably has some she doesn’t know of.”

Paige responded to the joke on social media, then her boyfriend, fans and various WWE personalities stood up for her.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

She then elaborated on her reaction to Hunter’s joke in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy.

“Obviously, I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken back, because he’s someone I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful. So I just feel like he kinda got caught up, maybe, in a joke. But I just don’t think it was appropriate to joke about.”

Triple H apologized for the comment via his Twitter on Wednesday morning.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

Paige added in her interview that she doesn’t plan on discussing the comments any further.

