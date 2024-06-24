Triple H Explains Whether WWE Faces Censor Issues With Upcoming Netflix Move

With WWE set to make a major transition over to Netflix in 2025 for Raw, it has left many wondering how the on-screen presentation will differ from its current traditional production on FOX and the USA Network. One of the biggest questions is whether or not they'll be able to get away with profanity that doesn't need to be censored. Over the last few months there have been some restrictions lifted in that regard, as reports surfaced that several talent voiced their frustrations about The Rock getting different treatment. Reportedly, a memo was sent out following the promo that talent needs to adhere to "PG guidelines." They appeared to relax on said guidelines just a few weeks later. While talent have since been swearing, it is still cut out as well as the crowd's chants and NSFW signs.

WWE No Longer Facing Censorship Issues With Netflix Deal

WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss whether or not any changes will go into effect with the move to Netflix. He acknowledged the ongoing censorship and affirmed that they will not have those issues with the upcoming move.

"The Rock comes in, and you sorta kinda can't tell The Rock what to do, right. What are we gonna tell him? So he does what he does," he said. "But we won't have those issues with Netflix. The ability to be live globally, the ability to have everything seen all at once everywhere, it's a game-changing moment. I think in many ways, not to disparage other partners because we want to be everywhere, but that's sort of where the world is heading is streaming services.

"You see the NFL sticking their toe in the water, NBA, every sport is. I think that's why this Netflix was, for us, so game-changing. I think everybody's gonna be watching us in January, especially those other sports. From a business side, they're gonna be watching to see what we do, what we do differently, and how that's received" (h/t: WrestleZone).

WWE signed a $5 billion dollar deal with Netflix in January which will take place over 10 years, with an option to extend an additional decade or opt out after five years. Additionally, WWE is looking to host other original content under their Netflix deal, outlined by TKO COO Mark Shapiro in May.