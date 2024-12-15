Triple H Gets Into Fight With WWE Superstar After Cody Rhodes Teases Heel Turn

It’s been a tale of bad blood for Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ever since Rhodes decided to team up with Roman Reigns in a match against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. Things have only gotten worse as Owens attacked his other former friend Randy Orton, and all of that history (and more) came into play during tonight’s match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The match ended up involving two referees, which wasn’t even the most interesting element of the match or what happened afterward crazily enough. Owens brought in a chair at one point, but Rhodes was able to avoid the attack. That led to a moment where Rhodes used the chair that was called out by Jesse Ventura on commentary in a major way, leading one to think that perhaps this is WWE planting the seeds for a Rhodes heel turn down the line. As it turns out, things got even more chaotic moments later, involving a fight between Triple H and Owens after Rhodes was taken out. Let’s get into everything that happened, and you can watch the video of the fight below.

After some back and forth in the early going of the match, Rhodes dove through the ropes and slammed Owens into the barricade. Rhodes favored his ankle though after he landed, and that would cause some issues for Rhodes during the match. Rhodes got Owens back in and you could still he was favoring it a bit as he slammed Owens down. Owens then threw Rhodes into the ring post and then slammed Rhodes down onto the announce table before saying hi to Randy in the camera.

Owens then set about running down the Champ, though he took some time for some DX chops to the crowd first. Owens hit Rhodes with a vicious DDT, but Rhodes came back, even throwing in some Stardust as he made his comeback. Owens continued to attack Rhodes, but Rhodes then delivered a tribute to Orton of his own when he hit an RKO on Owens. A huge Cody Cutter followed, and yet it still wasn’t enough to keep Owens down. Rhodes got Owens up top, but then Owens countered and hit a Fisherman’s Buster and went for the pin, though Rhodes was able to kick out in time.

Rhodes countered Owens but then Owens threw Rhodes into the referee, which knocked him to the floor. Owens pinned Rhodes but the referee was out of it and on the floor, so Owens clearing way past a needed 3 count wasn’t seen. Then another referee came out and called it, but Rhodes had kicked out in time by then.

It was Rhodes’ turn to take out a referee though, as he accidently collided with one and took him out too. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter and dodged a chair from Owens, but then Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes onto that very chair and got rid of it in time for the first referee to be back up, and that was it for Owens, with the pin giving Rhodes another big win and the chance to continue his Championship reign.

So the question is, does using the chair constitute something a heel would do, and the answer is pretty much yes on that. Then there’s the fact that not only did he use it, but he was aware enough to then get rid of it before the referee could see it was in the ring. Rhodes accepted the win without any issue, though he might address what happened at some point, which could clear this all up, but as it stands, WWE could just be starting the long journey towards that ultimate heel goal.

That’s likely not anytime soon though, especially with what happened right after the match. While it wasn’t shown on TV, social media started lighting up with video from the live event. At one point Owens hit Rhodes with a piledriver and then took his winged eagle Championship that Rhodes brought back for the event. Owens was celebrating by the entrance when Triple H came out and shoved Owens aside, knocking the Title to the floor.

Owens then got in Triple H’s face and Triple H didn’t back down, with the two getting into a small altercation as Triple H had referees escort Owens to the back while he went to check on Rhodes. You can check out the video of the altercation right here.

What did you think of all this WWE fans, and do you think we’ll see a heel run from Rhodes at some point? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!