WWE Crowns First Ever Women’s United States Champion

WWE’s Women’s Division is one of the best in wrestling, and for a long time fans have wanted to see the Women’s Division have their own United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Earlier this year WWE finally delivered, introducing a tournament to decide both, and at tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, fans would finally see the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion crowned. Michin and Green both had their chances at various points, but it was Green who delivered the outstanding finish from the top rope and got the win, becoming Women’s United States Champion on a grand stage.

Green went for a quick immediately but then things slowed down a bit with several counters. Michin then went to work on Green and started to take control, but Piper Niven saw a chance to help and did, slamming Michin down to the floor on the outside. Back in the ring Green hit a Rough Ryder and went for the cover, but Michin kicked out at two.

Green and Niven were on the same page with a look but things went south after Green dove through the ropes and almost hit the table. Niven pulled her aside and saved her, but then Michin capitalized the mistake and collided with Green. Michin then took out Niven at ringside, only to get greeted in the ring by a kick to the face.

Green went for a move but Michin countered and then almost got the pin, though Green kept her hopes alive by getting her foot on the bottom rope. Michin had Green up top but Niven was in her face and got kicked to the floor. Green went for the Unprettier from the top rope and then got the pin and the win, making Chelsea Green not just a Champion, but the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion.

This wasn’t an easy feat either, even before this match. Green was part of an initial bracket that included Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Bianca Belair, and Blair Davenport, as well as Green’s partner Niven. Now Green is a Champion, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Drew McIntyre Def. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) def. Iyo Sky

WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (C) def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (C) def. Michin

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

What have you thought of Saturday Night’s Main Event Event so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!