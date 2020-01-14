Triple H Faces Backlash After Making Joke About Paige Having Children

During a interview ahead of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II this weekend, Triple H made a joke regarding former WWE Divas Champion Paige. “The Game” was being asked about the possibility of either her or Edge making their in-ring return, given the speculation that surrounded both of them for the past few months. Hunter emphasized that the long-term health of each wrestler was their No. 1 concern, then referenced how Edge has a wife and kids that he needs to look after.

“Edge has kids. Paige, eh, she probably has some she doesn’t know of,” Hunter said.

The line was meant to be a joke, but it did call back to an unfortunate chapter of Paige’s past where numerous explicit videos and photos were leaked online.

Her response sounded like she wasn’t happy with the joke.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile it was clear he fans weren’t happy.

The fact that he sat there & said, “Edge has a family, he has kids, & Paige, well… she probably has some out there she doesn’t know about” is gross, sexist & appalling. He owes Paige an apology & people need to change how they view women in the industry#IStandWithPaige https://t.co/rVWDV0zIto — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@Phoenixnjpw) January 13, 2020

@TripleH ay yo trips not cool man, Paige has busted her ass for you and the E, she is a role model, an amazing in ring talent, funny and intelligent. Apologize and don’t do my woman like that. — Notarealperson (@ranarland) January 13, 2020

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as a number of WWE personalities, came to her defense as well.

Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change. https://t.co/vqdkWNyLMa — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 13, 2020

We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 13, 2020

Paige was forced to retire in early 2018 due to neck injuries, though she’s still remained apart of the WWE ever since. Her latest role features her as an analyst on the WWE Backstage show ever week on Fox Sports 1.