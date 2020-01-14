WWE

Triple H Faces Backlash After Making Joke About Paige Having Children

During a interview ahead of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II this weekend, Triple H made a joke […]

By

During a interview ahead of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II this weekend, Triple H made a joke regarding former WWE Divas Champion Paige. “The Game” was being asked about the possibility of either her or Edge making their in-ring return, given the speculation that surrounded both of them for the past few months. Hunter emphasized that the long-term health of each wrestler was their No. 1 concern, then referenced how Edge has a wife and kids that he needs to look after.

“Edge has kids. Paige, eh, she probably has some she doesn’t know of,” Hunter said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The line was meant to be a joke, but it did call back to an unfortunate chapter of Paige’s past where numerous explicit videos and photos were leaked online.

Her response sounded like she wasn’t happy with the joke.

Meanwhile it was clear he fans weren’t happy.

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke, as well as a number of WWE personalities, came to her defense as well.

Paige was forced to retire in early 2018 due to neck injuries, though she’s still remained apart of the WWE ever since. Her latest role features her as an analyst on the WWE Backstage show ever week on Fox Sports 1.

Tagged:

Related Posts