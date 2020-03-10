Triple H Earns New Job Title in WWE

Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, has a new job title within WWE’s corporate structure. Since 2011 “The Game” had been WWE’s executive vice president of Talent, Live Events and Creative while also running the NXT brand. However as of February he now holds the tile of Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy and Development. The change was confirmed when WWE put out its latest proxy statement to its stockholders, and listed Levesque’s title alongside Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon.

“Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has served as our Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development since February 2020, and prior thereto was Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative since August 2011,” the statement read. “In his current role, he oversees the Company’s Talent Relations and Talent Development departments. Additionally, Mr. Levesque plays an integral role in the Company’s creative process, helping shape the creative direction and storylines of WWE’s programming. Mr. Levesque is revolutionizing the business with his global recruiting strategy and developmental training processes. In order to create a platform for future success, he established the Company’s state of the art training facility, the WWE Performance Center, which paved the way for the WWE’s third global brand, NXT. Mr. Levesque debuted as a WWE Superstar, ‘Triple H’, in 1995 and has held the WWE Heavyweight Championship title 14 times. He has captured every major championship, headlined thousands of WWE events, and entertained millions around the world. Mr. Levesque is married to Stephanie McMahon and together they established Connor’s Cure. Mr. Levesque is the son-in-law of Vincent McMahon.”

Since last October NXT has been running head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling’s show, AEW Dynamite, on Wednesday nights with a two-hour live show on the USA Network. Back in mid-February he addressed how NXT has been losing to AEW in ratings consistently since the start of 2020.

“It’s about the long game. And what we have to do is get to the people in the younger demos,” he said. “… When you look at NXT on USA and you look at the numbers, it’s very similar to a Raw number, it’s very similar to a USA number, because that’s where we’re promoted and that’s where we’re seen. But the long game is building up the brand that you’ve built. I think that what we have done is come in and proven the in-ring product… from bell-to-bell is better than anybody.

“Now you start adding in a bit more things. You start adding in a bit more entertainment, a bit more variety, you start adding in some other things. I think it’s no different than establishing a character within an individual show,” he added. “When I say it’s for the long game, that’s what it’s for.”