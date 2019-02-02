Rob Gronkowski To WWE? Triple H Says ‘The Door Is Open’

As Rob Gronkowski settles in for yet another Super Bowl appearance this weekend, another career could be waiting for the All Pro NFL tight end when he finally hangs up his cleats.

It’s no secret that Gronkowski is a big wrestling fan and has appeared as part of the crowd at several wrestling events over the years. He even got physically involved at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017 when he gave an assist to Mojo Rawley during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

With the Super Bowl coming up and Gronkowski’s name being tossed around seemingly everywhere, Triple H was asked about the New England Patriots star and his interest in wrestling.

“Rob is very close with one of our stars, Mojo Rawley,” Triple H told Sports Illustrated. “We’ve met a few times, and he’s actually come down to the Performance Center and even done stuff with us at WrestleMania. He’s a great guy, an incredible player, and it’s hard not to root for him. I’ll be watching him, but that’s also because my wife is a massive Patriots fan. Gronk has mentioned WWE before, that he loves it and said had so much fun doing it. I don’t know if it’s something he’d be seriously interested in, but that’s how the conversation started with Ronda Rousey, too. Certainly the door is open for him at WWE.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously speculated that a WWE career would be unlikely for Gronkowski as he mulls retirement this offseason.

From @NFLGameDay: As #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski mulls retirement this offseason, it doesn’t sound like the WWE is in his future. Perhaps movies, though. … This is very important news. pic.twitter.com/S4obsWijRv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

WWE has always loved getting celebrities and sports stars involved with the product, and Gronkowski is certainly the type of person who could have success in the wrestling world. Then again, he also has opportunities in Hollywood so it’s not clear which path he would take. He could also always try his hands in both worlds, just as Rousey has done.

Along with being asked about Gronkowski, Triple H was also asked about the return of Halftime Heat this year. Long time wrestling fans will remember that WWE presented matches during halftime of the Super Bowl on the USA Network back in 1999 and 2000. The Empty Arena Match between The Rock and Mankind is remembered fondly as Mankind won the WWE title during the bout.

“This is the right time to offer an alternative at halftime and see what we can do,” Triple H said. “I know that those six talent will make people’s jaws drop open. This will be eye opening. … Vince is focused on showcasing the future, and he pushed to make this happen. He was the most supportive one. This is a big opportunity to go out, in essence, and perform in front of the world.”