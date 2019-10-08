Triple H Addresses the Possibility of a Second Evolution Pay-Per-View

WWE made history back in October 2018 when it hosted the first all-women pay-per-view in company history with the Evolution event. The show, headlined by a Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair Last Woman Standing match and a Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella main event, received high praise and gave fans hope that it would become an annual staple of WWE’s schedule. However nearly a year later no show has been announced, and WWE has already turned its attention to its next Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel, on Oct. 31.

Triple H was asked about the possibility of the show returning during a recent interview with Digital Spy. While he wouldn’t give a definitive date on a sequel event, he did leave the door open for the show to return soon.

“I think so,” he said. “This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there’s been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year.

“[Evolution] is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down,” he added. “I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there’s only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There’s only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don’t want to half-ass it.”

One of the biggest supporters of a second Evolution show has been Becky Lynch, who had argued in interviews that the Women’s Division has enough star power even without Rousey on the roster.

“First and foremost, it was one of the best pay-per-views of the year,” Lynch said in an interview with talkSPORT in July. “And that’s not me being biased, that’s a fact. It had Match of the Year on it, including yours truly. Absolutely, I don’t see any reason why not. I think we have a strong enough women’s division [without Rousey], as long as they tell the stories around us and let us go. And… that’s all I’ll say.”

Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday night.