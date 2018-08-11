Triple H Talks WWE’s Changing Philosophy on the Women’s Division

The WWE women’s revolution is barreling ahead at full steam in 2018 with no slowing down in sight. For long time fans of women’s wrestling, we’re light years ahead of where the company was just a decade ago.

One of WWE’s biggest changes during this time has been a change in recruitment philosophy. During the “divas” era, WWE was known for recruiting models to fill their roles of wrestlers, regardless of athletic ability.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That line of thinking has changed considerably in recent years. Triple H discussed this change in the philosophy of recruitment this week with the Washington Post.

“The first thing I noticed was the way we were working with our women,” Triple H said. “They were almost being told, ‘Don’t wrestle or perform like the men.’ I felt like that was fundamentally wrong. Instead of looking at women like it was a modeling agency, we went from an athletic standpoint. I wanted athletes that would be willing to embrace the grind we did, but deliver at a high level that is needed to be a WWE superstar.”

The subject is timely with the majority of the second Mae Young Classic having been filmed this week in Florida. The first incarnation of the tournament was a major success and this year’s looks to be no different, with some of the top names from the women’s wrestling world being brought in from around the world, including Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim, Toni Storm, and many others.

Sasha Banks was also interviewed in the Post article and talked about how at the time she decided she wanted to be a wrestler, it was a different kind of business with bikini contests and such. She recalls it being a tough sell to her mother when expressing her interesting in the business.

“At that time, there were great, athletic women that would have matches that would be two or three minutes long. Or bikini contests,” she recalls. “As a little girl, at 10 years old, to tell your mom you want to be in the WWE . . . she doesn’t really want to support that dream you have.”

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax were also interviewed for the article, as was Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who remarked, “They’re recruiting a lot of athletic women. The fact that the women are in main-event slots on television on a regular basis tells me that they have to be pulling [good ratings].”

If the rumors are true that WWE is considering an all female main event for next year’s WrestleMania, it’s a solid bet that the women’s revolution is here to stay.