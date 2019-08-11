Watch: Trish Stratus Compares Her SummerSlam Match With Charlotte Flair to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will step into the ring on Sunday for what she has described as her final match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Inside The Ropes leading up to the show, where discussed her excitement getting to wrestle one last time in front of her hometown crowd (Toronto).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It just feels right, the situation, I mean you have all the elements,” Stratus said. “You have Charlotte Flair, the best of her generation. You have Toronto and SummerSlam being the second biggest pay per-view for WWE and it just feels right. It just feels like this is the moment. You know, I’m getting up in age and so many years go by, but this is going to be such a special moment and I don’t think you can kind of recreate that. I feel like this is a good moment to be like, ‘Thank you and goodnight,’”

The build to the match started when Flair began referring to herself as the best women’s wrestler of all time and the “Queen of All Eras.” She then interrupted a segment between Stratus and Jerry “The King” Lawler on SmackDown live, challenging the legend to a match. Stratus compared the bout to when The Rock took on Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania X8 back in 2002.

“I think to have the two generations come up, I feel like it’s a bit of that Rock vs. Hogan essence,” she added. “I want to come back and I want to entertain and do it like I did. I want to come back and give a 110 percent and I feel like I can do that on Sunday. It’s going to be really special and memorable.”

Stratus retired from full-time wrestling back in 2006 when she beat Lita at the Unforgiven pay-per-view to win the Women’s Championship one last time. Since then she’s made numerous one-off appearances, including a tag match at Evolution last October.

Other matches announced for Sunday include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Natalya.