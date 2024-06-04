Two WWE Raw Superstars Declare Themselves for Money in the Bank Matches

On tonight's WWE Raw, two superstars declared themselves for their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches. MITB emanates from Toronto, Canada next month but Jey Uso and Lyra Valkyria are looking to get a head start. Uso entered through the crowd and reflected on his journey over the last year and a half. He talks about his time in The Bloodline, how his relationships with the group crumbled, and that he always knew he was able to shine on his own. He claims he has "one more" plan for the summer, to climb to the top of the ladder and snatch the Money in the Bank briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

Though Uso is beloved amongst fans, he has yet to hold a singles title in WWE. Giving him the briefcase would add another layer to his complex story while eventually giving him the pay off of a singles title win of his choosing. As for Valkyria, Cathy Kelley catches up with her backstage to talk about Becky Lynch and what's next for herself.

Last week Lynch lost a rematch against Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in a steel cage. Reports indicated that her contract would expire that same weekend. Although it's unlikely she will leave and could have already agreed to a new deal, it's not stopping WWE from playing it up on television.

"She's disappointed. But I know Becky – Becky's at her best when people think they have her beat," Valkyria said. "And she'll take that loss, and she'll come back around and use it to make herself better. Because that's how winning is done. Real winning. Something Liv Morgan knows nothing about."

When asked about what's next for her, she claims she's been inspired by Uso and wants to enter this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Valkyria has had an incredible run on the main roster since her call up from NXT in April. She won her first three matches and quickly got the fans behind her, but she unfortunately fell to Nia Jax in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Money in the Bank goes down July 6 when WWE returns to Canada for their first PLE since last year's Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Not only will Toronto hold MITB, NXT Heatwave which is rumored to showcase the debut of Giulia and SmackDown will also take place in the city.

