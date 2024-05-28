WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Loses Title Rematch Against Liv Morgan Amidst Impending Free Agency

At WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch defended the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Although Lynch was confident in her abilities to win against Morgan, the former women's champion was more determined than ever to win her second singles title in WWE. Morgan, who returned at this year's Royal Rumble, is currently on her "revenge tour," adamant on taking everything away from Rhea Ripley (currently shelved on injury) -- but that doesn't mean it excludes Lynch.

Lynch would lose the championship due to some shady interference from Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. Though Mysterio looked innocent in his attempt to help Lynch retain so Morgan wouldn't win, it backfired on him. In addition, Morgan has been spotted backstage recently with his signature purple bandana in her pocket. On tonight's WWE Raw, more teases about Morgan possibly joining the stable took place, as she was spotted chit-chatting with JD McDonagh and Mysterio was nowhere to be found for most of the night.

Lynch looked to regain the title on Raw which was set in a steel cage. Though it's not the first time Lynch has been in an environment involving a cage -- her latest being against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at WWE Payback last September -- this time, there are added stakes.

Tonight's edition of Raw officially marks Lynch's last night on the red brand under her current contract. According to reports from Fightful Select, Lynch still hasn't signed a new contract, meaning she will become a free agent on June 1. That doesn't necessarily mean there's cause for worry considering her husband Seth Rollins just re-signed with a huge deal, she's also made it clear that there's no reason she shouldn't be offered exactly what she feels she's worth. It seems much more likely that the decorated women's champion will likely be taking a break for the time being to return to huge applause sometime in the distant future.

"The last contract I signed was three years ago. I was coming back after having my kid," Lynch said on The Breakfast Club. "When I left, I left on top. It's one of those things where, sometimes in a male dominated sport, we're historically like, 'Thank you. Thank you for that. I don't want to make any waves.' It was one of those things where I was like, 'No, I deserve this.'

There is no reason why I should not be getting paid the same as a top guy. Because of my gender? No. You can put me in any main event. You can put me in any main event and it makes sense. I've proved that time and time again. So, compensate me fairly, please. It is that thing of having to ask for more. 'I'm so grateful that you're paying me more than we used to be paid, but still I need more.' You're always pushing that barrier. It's come a long way and I love to see it."

The environment was new for her opponent, however, as Morgan had never been in a steel cage match. Lynch is never one to back down from a fight and she sure didn't tonight, however it was the outside interference that cost her the match once again. When Mysterio flanked by the rest of the Judgment Day came to sneakily watch the match ringside, Braun Strowman chased JD and Finn Balor around the ring. While this was happening, Lynch attempted an escape out of the door but Strowman bulldozed him and knocked him into the door, which trapped Lynch in and knocked her out, allowing Morgan to pick up the win. Post-match, Morgan kissed Mysterio for helping her win.