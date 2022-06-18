Two WWE Superstars Added to Men's Money in the Bank Match

Last week on WWE SmackDown there was a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a spot in the Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match. Unfortunately, there was no winner crowned after a double disqualification, and so Adam Pearce said it would be announced tonight who was going to be in that coveted spot. After everyone was in the ring Pearce said "It is official Sheamus, you're in". Sheamus celebrated and McIntyre looked upset. Sheamus taunted him and called him second best to the Celtic Warrior, and that's when McIntyre went off, clotheslining Sheamus over the top rope. Then Adam Pearce stopped McIntyre from chasing him and said the next sentence was going to be that McIntyre was also going to be in the Money in the Bank match.

McIntyre was thrilled and relieved, but Sheamus was beside himself, charging back into the ring. McIntyre met him with a dropkick that knocked him down to the mat, and then McIntyre celebrated with Sheamus' cane. Now the Men's match includes Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and McIntyre, and there are five more slots to choose over the next few weeks.

Tonight's SmackDown will also feature another qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which will be between Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler. The Women's Ladder Match so far includes Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss, with a match between Becky Lynch and Asuka set for Monday Night Raw.

More matches are coming into view for the event, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

