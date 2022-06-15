Tyson Fury Wants A Match With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Tyson Fury has certainly earned his stripes as both a professional boxer and a professional wrestler, with the 33-year-old athlete stating that he was retiring from the ring. However, in a recent interview, Fury stated that he wouldn't be averse to jumping into the ring for an exhibition match to entertain an audience depending on a few conditions, one of which would involve choosing a worthy opponent to test himself. Of the names that he listed, one, in particular, was an eye-opener in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, with the WWE superstar turned Hollywood phenomenon being at the top of Fury's list.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Fury went into the difference between entertainment and the world of professional boxing, stating that the two are quite different, though they are both meant to entertain audiences that are watching from the sidelines:

"I'm gonna take some exhibition matches, some 'not real' fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, the exhibition is you're not there to win or lose. You're there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans. "

Fury then took the opportunity to rattle off a number of opponents that he would love to face off against in the ring, with The Rock being mentioned as a challenge that Tyson wouldn't mind attempting to overcome:

"You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I'm looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic. You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows, but that's what I'm open to in the upcoming future."

Good Morning Britain posted the clip with Tyson Fury via its Official Twitter Account, with the professional boxer proving that he's open to stepping back into the ring:

While this match between The Rock and Fury is by no means confirmed, it would make for quite the exhibition match should it actually come to pass.

