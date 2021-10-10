Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Fight Left Fans Amazed

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have finally settled their beef in the ring. Everyone who was asking for a trilogy has to be satisfied now. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was absolutely rocking as fight fans wanted to be a part of the biggest combat sports event this weekend. The crowd was into the battle all night long, and the fight just about went the distance, going 11 rounds out of 12 before Fury finally knocked down Wilder for good. It didn’t take long for reactions to start flying in, and you can check out some of the big reacts starting on the next slide.

Surprisingly, this fight ends up having real stakes and people online were reacting to that too. Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk, which opened up a rupture in the heavyweight division. Both Wilder and Fury had to at least be considering a chance at that unified title and possibly the biggest payday either of these men has ever seen. Also, with these two personalities at play, there was bound to be some trash talk. Fans got what they paid for in that regard as well. Both men had their say at the press conference with CBS Sports’ Brian Campbell.

“It’s definitely going to be a war but I don’t think [Fury] is going to be able to stand toe to toe with me,” Wilder explained to the outlet just a few days ago. “Even on my worst day, in the condition that I was in, he couldn’t get me out of there. I finished the fight on my feet. I had a disloyal trainer throw in the towel when I had told him for many years before to never throw a towel in. You don’t throw a towel in on a warrior, a king like myself. You let him fight to the end because I do have the equalizer.”

What did you think of the fight? Let us know down in the comments!

