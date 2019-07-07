Watch: Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov Nearly Brawl in Crowd During UFC 239

UFC stars Nate Diaz and reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had to be separated by security on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after a fight nearly broke out between the two.

According to sources live tweeting from the crowd, the two were seated near each other at the event and almost came to blows while Diaz was cheering on his training partner Gilbert Melendez as he made his way to the Octagon during the prelims.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto provided an update on the incident shortly after video footage got out.

“Doesn’t sound like there’s much (if anything) to the Nate, Khabib (!!) stuff,” he tweeted. “Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib’s manager, tells me Nate walked by, directed some words towards the camp and security removed him quickly. Member of Nate’s team also indicated there was not much to it.