UFC 257: Michael Chandler Stuns Crowd With KO Debut Victory
Michael Chandler entered the UFC as a bit of an underdog, but the people are celebrating his huge win at UFC 257. He faced off against Dan Hooker and delivered an impressive TKO. Many didn’t know how the former Bellator champion would fare when making the move to UFC. If Saturday night’s action is any indication, the promotion might have a star on their hands. Many fans noted Chandler’s size heading into the fight, but no one cares about that right now. After the bell sounded, the victor sprinted up the cage and backflipped into the middle of the ring. (Worried a bit about that landing though, stranger things have happened.) He sounded elated to bring home a victory in that debut, and people are going to know what challenge is next in front of the lightweight. UFC is a promotion that thrives off of memorable moments, and they just got another with Chandler.
MICHAEL CHANDLER WELCOME TO THE UFC #UFC257 @SpinninBackfistJanuary 24, 2021
In some comments to MMA Fighting, the winner have his predictions for the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
“I say in the later rounds, Conor’s going to have his hands full with Dustin’s ability to withstand damage, his punches in bunches, his volume and the pressure that he can put on Conor with a lot more crisp striking than [Nate] Diaz,” Chandler told the publication. “We’ve seen it in a lot of other fights with Diaz where Diaz was able to kind of wear Conor down and land big shots but Poirier has much more power, a lot more significant precision than a guy like Diaz does. It’s going to be interesting.
JJ Watt with the only critique
Man almost snapped his ankles hitting that backflip after the win 😂
Damn nice win though. #UFC257— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021
Sky high!
THE REAL EAGLE! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/9IxzJoXeNf— Berserk Combat 🥊🥋🇺🇸 (@BerserkCombat) January 24, 2021
NASH-615
Nashville resident @MikeChandlerMMA with the lights out! Well done my man. https://t.co/0O8fjsxffJ— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 24, 2021
Jon Jones knows what it takes
OK I'm excited about Chandler, that was awesome 🇺🇸— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 24, 2021
Dana likes what he sees
Dana when Michael Chandler called out khabib #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/4cXaKsYSnH— papidosxx 🥞🍺 (@papidosxx) January 24, 2021
Enough to bring Khabib back?
Khabib after hearing Chandler called him out #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/uu0iLX4ENH— Jose (@JZepeda_13) January 24, 2021
Keep talkin!
Michael Chandler talking his shit pic.twitter.com/yhJvuVxc4O— Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) January 24, 2021
Straight out of the WWE
Michael Chandler just knocked out The Hangman in round 1 and called out McGregor, Poirier and Khabib in the post fight interview:#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/BpwkpR0p32— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) January 24, 2021
Hit 'Em Up
Chandler to the UFC lightweight division: pic.twitter.com/hriK6xozlx— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 24, 2021
Who will it be?
Michael Chandler after that promo #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/Oga7XnolOF— Sam Friedman (@SamDFriedman) January 24, 2021
No more Bellator slander
"Bellator fighters are the B league, they fight bums"
Chandler:#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/IliiMqPbr7— Alucard (@Alucard_HSU) January 24, 2021