UFC Boss Dana White Responds to Cris Cyborg’s Apology After Severing Ties

The last few days have been pretty insane for UFC fans, especially if you’ve been following the Women’s Featherweight division after the victory of Cris Cyborg. To briefly recap, Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, argued with Dana White about whether she was dodging a rematch with Amanda Nunes, posted footage of the argument, and then White cut ties with the fighter completely.

Cyborg has since broken her silence after it was revealed that the UFC would not renew her contract with the mixed martial arts promotion, apologizing to White personally but not backing down from her stance. Now, White himself has addressed Cyborg’s comments, offering a simple three-word response that could lead to fences being mended:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you, Cris,” wrote White, which certainly flips the narrative on its head. Ever since Cyborg entered the UFC, she’s been dealing with comments from other fighters, pundits, and White himself, which has caused her to lash out at her critics.

After her latest victory against Spencer, the former Featherweight champion has been vocal about White and how he’s acted publicly about her proposed rematch against Amanda Nunes, who beat her for the title at December’s UFC 232. Nunes even posted a video where she confronted White about his comments.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded in the video. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

Shortly after, the UFC posted a surprising interview with White in which he announced they were done doing business with Cyborg.

“All this other bulls—t she’s putting out there, again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes. Message received, I get it. I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,” White said in the interview. “I will literally today have my lawyer draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We’re out of the Cyborg business.”

It remains to be seen if Cyborg’s apology has mended any fences, but fans are still clamoring to see her rematch against Nunes despite the controversies.