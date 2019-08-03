WWE

UFC Fans Are Horrified by Cris Cyborg’s Gruesome Photo

Today has been a big day for Cris Cyborg. Less than a week after she defeated Felicia Spencer, the […]

By

Today has been a big day for Cris Cyborg. Less than a week after she defeated Felicia Spencer, the Featherweight fighter was informed that her time in the UFC was cut short. But that’s just one part of her day, as she also is still dealing with the wounds from her bout at UFC 240.

Cyborg posted a gruesome photo of the cut she suffered at the hands of Spencer, evidence that even the victors don’t get out of the octagon unscathed. The new free agent of the fighting world explained that she could actually see her skull through the split skin on her head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyborg seemed eager to get a rematch against Amanda Nunes, who swiftly defeated her in the first round at UFC 232 in December, and even got in Dana White’s face after her fight with Spencer.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

This led to further divide between Cyborg and the UFC, with White ultimately decided not to renew the fighter’s contract after she fulfilled her final fight this past weekend.

I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,” White said in a video posted by UFC.

And while this was a huge surprise for UFC fans, many of them can’t get over the massive gash on her forehead. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Cyborg’s deep cut from her fight at UFC 240.

The blood is red

But why?

Sorry Chief

All of the Stitches?

Strange Things happen every day

Why’re you lying, Dana?!

I spy with my third eye…

Sorry for doubting you…

True Fan

There’s an Office Gif for every situation

Tagged:
,

Related Posts