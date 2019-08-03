UFC Fans Are Horrified by Cris Cyborg’s Gruesome Photo

Today has been a big day for Cris Cyborg. Less than a week after she defeated Felicia Spencer, the Featherweight fighter was informed that her time in the UFC was cut short. But that’s just one part of her day, as she also is still dealing with the wounds from her bout at UFC 240.

Cyborg posted a gruesome photo of the cut she suffered at the hands of Spencer, evidence that even the victors don’t get out of the octagon unscathed. The new free agent of the fighting world explained that she could actually see her skull through the split skin on her head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I could see my skull after #UFC240!!! How many stitches do you think this cut took to close? Leave your guess in the comments and then click the link to find out!

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾https://t.co/17Mn0Fd43g pic.twitter.com/S8ukclr3bT — Cris Cyborg Youtube (@criscyborg) August 1, 2019

Cyborg seemed eager to get a rematch against Amanda Nunes, who swiftly defeated her in the first round at UFC 232 in December, and even got in Dana White’s face after her fight with Spencer.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in a video posted by MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

“I’m not lying about it,” White responded. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

This led to further divide between Cyborg and the UFC, with White ultimately decided not to renew the fighter’s contract after she fulfilled her final fight this past weekend.

I’m going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,” White said in a video posted by UFC.

And while this was a huge surprise for UFC fans, many of them can’t get over the massive gash on her forehead. Read on to see how fans are reacting to Cyborg’s deep cut from her fight at UFC 240.

The blood is red

pic.twitter.com/HSeklWrRBn — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) August 1, 2019

But why?

Sorry Chief

All of the Stitches?

7654627293762536838383726273838 stitches ? — David 888 (@davidalmond86) August 1, 2019

Strange Things happen every day

Why’re you lying, Dana?!

Somehow I find it hard to believe that the Champ who is happy to be able to see her skull bone through her first MMA cut, is scared of a rematch with ANYONE. #lie #LiarLair #PromotorsDontPutDownTheirFighters — TheBeverleyHillsNinja (@hills_ninja) August 1, 2019

I spy with my third eye…

Sorry for doubting you…

@criscyborg I have to be honest with you I did not believe in you I thought you were all hype. I laughed at the jokes. I am sorry. You are the real deal you are an incredible woman a fierce competitor and one of the greatest to ever do it. — Trunks (@trunkssjin4) August 1, 2019

True Fan

You are a warrior and an inspirational fighter. Huge @FeeNom479 fan, trained with her years ago, incredible young lady, always will be, but following you has truly shown who you are. Definitely good people and deserving of much respect. Ms. Cyborg, you’ve made me more of a fan. — James Murphy (@JungleMurph) August 1, 2019

There’s an Office Gif for every situation