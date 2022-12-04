Watch: UFC Fighter Uses John Cena's Submission Win Fight at UFC Orlando

UFC fighter Roman Dolidze beat Jack Hermansson via TKO during UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Holland in Orlando on Saturday night and his victory drew numerous comparisons to WWE legend John Cena. During the fight's second round, Dolidze had Hermansson lying on his stomach and trapped one of his legs, making it impossible for him to roll to his back and defend himself as the Georgian fighter rained down strikes on the back of his head. The leglock was incredibly similar to that of Cena's STF submission finisher, though Dolidze stopped short of completing the hold to try and choke him out.

Cena used the move throughout his WWE career, earning 16 world championship reigns in the process. Saturday's victory improves Dolidze's pro MMA record to 12-1, including a 6-1 record in the UFC.

MON ! DIEU !! 🇬🇪 Roman Dolidze fini Jake Hermanson par TKO dans un combo Calf Slicer et un Ground & Pound... Putain il nous a fait un STFU à la John Cena mdr.

Avec cette performence, Dolidze entrera dans le top 10. pic.twitter.com/cpx0A7Jp8w — MMA PROPAGANDE 👊🇫🇷 (@MMAPropagande) December 4, 2022

Roman Dolidze was so close to the first STF finish in UFC history#UFCOrlando https://t.co/rHlOCaAGrL — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) December 4, 2022

John Cena at WrestleMania 39

2022 marked the first year in over two decades to not have at least one WWE match involving Cena. However, recent reports have indicated the Peacemaker star will be back in action at WrestleMania 39 next April. Cena talked last year with Chris Hardwick about how much longer he intends to keep wrestling.

"Returning to WWE, it's a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there," Cena said. "To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That's a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, 'dude, you're done' or it could tell me, 'You're so far from done it's crazy.' That's another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add.

"I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket," he added. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."