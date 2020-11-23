Undertaker Farewell: Vince McMahon Said WWF On Live TV and Fans Lost It

✖

Tonight was Undertaker's final farewell, which capped off a memorable Survivor Series event, but fans will also remember the night as one of the few times Vince McMahon hasn't referred to his company as WWE in recent years. After a series of legends came out to the ring to honor the Undertaker, McMahon came out to the ring to share some words about Undertaker and even looked a little choked up when talking about his friend Mark Calaway. At one point McMahon actually said WWF on live television instead of WWE, which is the original name of the company, and fans lost it.

Since the company became WWE officials, staff, and talent have always referred to it as the WWE and not WWE (thanks to them losing a lawsuit with the World Wildlife Fund over the trademark). Having Vince say WWF here was probably not a mishap though, as it was a sign of respect towards Undertaker's legendary career, once that bridged the WWF and WWE eras.

You can see some of the best responses to McMahon's words below.

Only makes sense if this is final goodbye otherwise Vince wouldn't mention WWF — Patrik (@Pxtrlk) November 23, 2020

Between Vince saying "WWF" and this Final Farewell, my wrestling childhood is slipping away #SurvivorSeries #ThankYouTaker — Gareth @ Gravey's Brewery (@TheGrewery) November 23, 2020

Vince really said "F it" and dropped "WWF" on TV 😂 #SurvivorSeries — Jem 🐺 (@OfficialWOLFE3Y) November 23, 2020

As a reminder, here is who won at Survivor Series.

Dual-Brand Battle Royal (Kick-Off Show) - Miz Wins

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day

United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw's WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce & Lana defeated Team SmackDown's Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya & Bayley (Lana last one standing)

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis defeated Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle

Let us know what you thought of the WWF moment in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!