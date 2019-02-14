The Undertaker Says He Is On The Road For A Major Meeting

With his status for WrestleMania 35 still seemingly up in the air, The Undertaker is on the road again today for what he is describing as a meeting with “somebody important.”

The WWE legend took to his Instagram account to update fans on his current whereabouts. In the attached photo, he is posing in front of an aircraft alongside his wife, former WWE star Michelle McCool. He wrote “Landed late last night…must be meeting with somebody important today! #OnTheRoadAgain.”

View this post on Instagram Landed late last night…must be meeting with somebody important today! #ontheroadagain A post shared by Undertaker (@undertaker) on Feb 14, 2019 at 6:14am PST

While it seems almost unimagineable that WWE could leave one of their all time biggest stars off of the biggest show of the year (WrestleMania), Dave Meltzer reported recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are not currently any plans in place for The Undertaker to wrestle in a major match at WrestleMania 35 this April at Met-Life Stadium. However, as always, plans are always subject to change in WWE and this could change in an instant.

Speculation remains that The Undertaker could have at least two matches in him for WWE this year, with the company set to run two shows in Saudi Arabia that would come along with major paydays. WWE will hold events there in May and November.

The last match The Undertaker wrestled was at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd. That match, which also occurred in Saudi Arabia, saw The Undertaker and Kane lose to a returning Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It was the Dead Man’s fifth match of 2018, the most matches he had worked since 2015.

As his WWE career winds down, The Undertaker has started to widen his horizons beyond the company that made him famous. He recently removed all references to WWE from his social media accounts and is taking outside bookings for the first time since becoming a star as The Undertaker in WWE. He is reportedly charging $25,000 per hour and has some appearances booked in the U.K. in April and May.