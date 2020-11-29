The Undertaker Calls Sasha Banks vs. Bayley A 'Top Level' Story

Throughout this pandemic era of WWE television, one of the strongest points of television has been the ongoing story between Sasha Banks and Bayley. The story began with the two as tag team champions and best friends until we got to the eventual split. They initially fought on SmackDown, then had a tremendous match at Hell In A Cell. The months long build and payoff harkened back to an era when WWE was known for crafting these long term stories, something that has not happened as often in recent years.

Speaking with Snoop Dogg during an Instagram Live video call, The Undertaker had praise for both Banks and Bayley for their feud. Having been in the WWE for three decades, Taker knows a thing or two about what it takes to have a long term story work successfully, and he had nothing but good things to say about this program.

His comments also point to the rise of the women's division, with has undergone a revolution over the last five years or so.

“Sasha/Bayley, man, that was -- that's good stuff, man. I don't care if you're a man or a woman. That's a good story, good action, you know? It's top-level man, but I got no problem with it at all,” said Undertaker.

Snoop Dogg replied, “I love it. I love to see that the industry can grow and that the women can bring it, you know? Don't just give an opportunity, but when they get the opportunity, they make the most of it and they have.”

Snoop and The Undertaker recently collaborated on a merchandise line with WWE. The company celebrated the 30 year anniversary of The Undertaker's debut last weekend at the Survivor Series, a segment which saw many legends from the past return to pay respect to the Dead Man.

In addition, Snoop made headlines on Saturday night when he took part in the big boxing PPV event presented by Triller and Legends Only League. At the event, Snoop rapped before the main event and then did guest commentary during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr exhibition.

