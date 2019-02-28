It Sounds Like The Undertaker Has Plans to Wrestle in 2019

The Undertaker will turn 54 this year, and even though there has been no sign of him on WWE television, The Deadman just hinted at his in-ring intentions for 2019.

In an interview with pastor Ed Young, Taker discussed a relatively busy 2018 that saw him wrestle or appear on WWE TV several times. Ranging from RAW 25 to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Taker hit almost as many WWE dates as Brock Lesnar did last year. But according to The Deadman, 2019 will have to be a little different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hopefully, I’m a little smarter this year with what I do because those weren’t really fun.”

By simply saying “this year” Taker leaves room for us to think that he [ans to wrestle at some point in 2019. At this moment, he has yet o be attached to WrestleMania 35, but considering his iconic status, he could still be a late addition the card.

“Right now my schedule — obviously, I’ve been around for a while so I’ve got a little sweat and blood equity built up so I get to pick and choose where I want to go and when I want to go, he said.

Taker continued to reflect on 2018 and admitted that despite piking his dates, he could have made things easier on himself.

“For some reason I kind of lost my mind and thought that I was a young twenty-year-old again and I’ll give you a typical… this one month so we Monday Night Raw. I fly from Austin Texas to Seattle Washington and it was on Monday. On Tuesday, I flew from Seattle to Austin. On Wednesday I got up and flew from Austin to LA and then LA to Melbourne. So I landed in Australia on Friday, I wrestled on Saturday, I flew home on Sunday. I figured it out that I was actually in air longer than I was in country getting there and back,” he said.

Taker has drawn headlines in recent weeks upon agreeing to appear at Starrcast in May. While it’s not an actual wrestling event, it is affiliated with AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view that weekend, which has caused some to lift their eyebrows. However, don’t expect Taker to show up near an AEW camera.

While Taker did seem to leave the door open to wrestling this year, he could just as easily be done as a WWE Superstar. After “retiring in 2017,” The Undertaker worked his busiest schedule yet in 2018. Why that happened is still unknown, but there is little left to gain with a 54-year old Taker competing in today’s WWE.

[H/T Ringside News]