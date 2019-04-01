Updated Betting Odds For Every WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

With WrestleMania exactly one week away, the card is taking shape and the predictions are starting to fly in as to who will walk away victorious.

One betting site has updated their odds in regards to every single match on the WrestleMania card. Below are the most up to date odds for each and every bout, courtesy of 5Dimes. Anyone that has “-” with their name is the betting favorite, for those not familiar.

WWE Universal Title Match:

Brock Lesnar +120 vs. Seth Rollins -160 WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match:

Becky Lynch -350 vs. Ronda Rousey +400 vs. Charlotte Flair +1,275 WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

Buddy Murphy -350 vs. Tony Nese +250 No Holds Barred Match:

HHH -310 vs. Batista +230 Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match:

Kurt Angle -260 vs. Baron Corbin +180 Falls Count Anywhere Match:

Shane McMahon +280 vs. The Miz -400 Singles Match:

AJ Styles +130 vs. Randy Orton -170 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

Braun Strowman +110 WWE United States Title Match:

Samoa Joe -260 vs. Rey Mysterio +180 WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

Bobby Lashley +320 vs. Finn Balor -460 Singles Match:

Drew McIntyre +225 vs. Roman Reigns -305 WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match:

Bayley and Sasha -320 vs. The IIconics +500 vs. Nia Jax and Tamina +850 vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya +850 WWE Title Match:

Daniel Bryan +250 vs. Kofi Kingston -350

Most of these odds line up pretty well with what most fans are expecting heading into the show. Interesting to note is that, as of now, Kofi Kingston is actually a bigger betting favorite to emerge victorious than Seth Rollins is, though both are currently favored.

Finn Balor is currently the biggest favorite on the card, sitting at -460 to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Intercontinental title. If all plays out the way the odds are listed here, there would be a lot of babyfaces walking out of MetLife Stadium with championships in hand, which doesn’t seem likely. Expect to see these odds fluctuate a bit between now and showtime.