Vader’s Family Loves Japanese Promotion DDT’s Giant Inflatable Wrestler Big Man Vader

Pro wrestling legend and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader (real name Leon […]

Pro wrestling legend and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader (real name Leon White) died at the age of 63 back in June 2018. But his memory lives on in the wrestling world in a number of ways, though his family may have just found the strangest.

Vader’s Twitter account, which is run by his son, posted a photo on Tuesday of the Japanese wrestling promotion DDT Pro-Wrestling from a February event which featured two giant inflatable wrestlers. One was Andreza Giant Panda, while the other was named Big Man Vader and was wearing the former Super Heavyweight’s iconic red mask.

The giant panda is surprisingly popular among Japan’s comedic wrestling shows, and it’s pretty funny to watch him demolish normal wrestlers.

He even once got inside the ring with New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi for a commercial.

And before you ask, yes he does fight other inflatable wrestlers.

