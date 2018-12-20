WWE Rumor: Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ Over Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’s TLC Match

At TLC, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose’s highly anticipated showdown was treated with “This Is Boring” chants. But Vince McMahon may have been saying far more insulting things from behind WWE’s curtain.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon was “furious” over Rollins and Ambrose’s contest. What specifically triggered McMahon’s irritation is still unknown, but the match’s shortcomings were made obvious by the San Jose crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being bolstered by years backstory and amplified by one of the more potent heels turns in WWE history, Ambrose and Rollins could not get the TLC crowd invested in their match. Maybe it was the methodical pace. Ambrose spent most of his energy working on Rollins’ knee, a trope we’ve all seen before. Perhaps this was the first sign we were all in for a long, uninspiring ride as one of the more pivotal facts of the match was a heavily recycled bit of drama.

WWE gave the pair of old Shield comrades ample time to do something special as the match ran for nearly 30 minutes. However about halfway through it became clear that their fight was lacking intrigue, and soon after that, the crowd turned on them.

The crowd is chanting Becky. They officially gives zero shits about this match. Doesn’t help Ambrose and Rollins had to follow Styles and Bryan. #WWETLC — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) December 17, 2018

In my mind, this is one of the worst things of 2018 not related to somebodies health or Saudi. Ambrose and Rollins were completely let down by creative, failing a storyline that should have been bulletproof. You have two guys who have more history and chemistry than almost anyone — Marianna Lovegood (@Mar451) December 17, 2018

Ok seriously. Was the crowd seriously chanting boring during Ambrose vs. Rollins? Stop looking for things to complain about and enjoy a good match especially when the match is actually good. #WWETLC — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) December 17, 2018

It’s impossible to know how upset McMahon actually was, but in their defense, Rollins and Ambrose were in a tough spot. Having to follow top-notch matches like Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles, the live audience didn’t have enough juice to invest in Rollins/Ambrose. While Superstars of their caliber are certainly capable of reviving any crowd, the Shield brethren simply fell short on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if WWE follows up on their feud, but Raw will likely be dedicated to McMahon’s heavily advertised appearance than the resuming of TLC drama.