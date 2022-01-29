Vince McMahon’s Mother, Vicki Askew, Dead at 101

Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicki Askew, died of natural causes on Jan. 20 at the age of 101. Neither McMahon nor WWE commented on her passing when it originally happened, but an obituary listing at the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home was discovered on Saturday. The obituary read, “Vicki, as she was known to friends and family, passed away quietly of natural causes in her sleep at home in The Woodlands, TX on Tuesday, January 20th. She was a young 101 years old, and is survived by one son, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Vicki was born on July 11, 1920 in Florence, South Carolina, the only daughter of four children of Orpheus William Hanner and Victoria Kennedy Hanner. The family moved when Vicki was a young girl to Sanford and then to East Sanford, NC where she spent her childhood.

“Vicki was blessed with two sons, Rod and Vince, both of whom married their childhood sweethearts. Sadly, Rod passed away one year to the day before his mother,” it continued. A funeral service was held on Jan. 22.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After graduation from high school, Vicki pursued a career in Civil Service working as a secretary and administrative assistant until she retired from the Chamber of Commerce in Pembroke Pines, Florida,” it continued. “Tennis was an important part of Vicki’s life. She started hitting balls at an old neglected court and was hooked for life. She played JUST until age 94, and refused to be in the ‘Senior League,’ and she always watched matches on T.V. Vicki also had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in several church choirs. After her husband, Harold Askew, passed away in 2010, Vicki moved to Bentwater (Montgomery, TX) where she made many friends and played lots of tennis. Her last residence was The Woodlands where she lived with her beloved caretaker, Verdell Berry.”

In a recent interview on his podcast, Bruce Prichard said he believed Vince could continue to run the WWE for another 25-30 years despite being 76, citing how long his mother had lived.

“Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years,” Prichard said. “…He shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”