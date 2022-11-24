A Cow Doing The People's Eyebrow Better Than The Rock Goes Viral

Earlier this week a tweet went viral, asking "Who did it better?" revealing a video of The Rock doing his trademark "The People's Eyebrow" followed by none other than a cow doing the same move. The tweet had well over 150k favorites at one point, and then Dwayne Johnson himself saw the video. In a quote tweet, Johnson added: "Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend." As of this writing, Johnson's retweet of the has over 40k retweets and over 500k likes from fans. Check out the video and decide for yourself who did it better below.

Many of the reactions to Johnson retweeting the video were wholesome love for calling the video subject his "moo cow friend," with one user noting: "Nope a toddler did not write this tweet this was Dwayne the rock Johnson." (sic) Some had other thoughts however and were quick to answer the question at hand, with one user writing: "The cow definitely got that one, what do y'all think?" One user did ask though, "why this got more likes than any of his black adam tweets?" and frankly, we don't know.

Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend 🐄 🤨😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/gH73OBYSfR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 24, 2022

When will Superman fight Black Adam?

As DC fans are well aware, the ending of Dwayne Johnson's long-in-the-works Black Adam movie brought back none other than Henry Cavill as the man of steel, Superman. Prior to the film's release this specific post-credits scene was a major secret for all of the players making the DC movie, and according to Johnson was actually a major battle for Black Adam's producers to even get included.

"WAt the end of the day, the studio wasn't bringing Henry back, inexplicably and inexcusably but we weren't going to take no for an answer," Johnson said in a recent video he posted online. "This has been years in the making, bringing Henry Cavill back with strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. For us, there's no viable logical way to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines, it's impossible to do."

The next place Cavill will appear as Superman is largely unclear, in part because his deal for an official return isn't completely finished and DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have only recently completed their plans for a bible of how they'll adapt DC Comics for the big screen and television.