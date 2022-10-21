The Rock Addresses If Black Adam Will Include the People's Eyebrow

Warner Bros. has been in the spotlight a lot this year after their latest merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to steer the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. What seems to be safe are the films that are done or mostly done with post-production. The next DC film to get released is the upcoming Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson is doing the press run for the film and appeared on Fandango All Access alongside his costars. During the interview the actor revealed whether or not he does his infamous People's Eyebrow in the film. You can check out the video below!

Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis while promoting his film, where he was asked who his Superman was and he had nothing but great things to say about Henry Cavill. The actor revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

