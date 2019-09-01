Watch: Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc Destroy a Pair of Barrels at AEW All Out

AEW is pulling out all the stops at All Out, and so far they’ve put on an impressive show. That definitely includes the match between Darby Allin, Joey Janela, and Jimmy Havoc, which had the three wrestlers doing whatever they could to take out the other two people in the ring. That said, no one expected barrels to be involved, nonetheless two barrels, but that’s exactly what happened, and they destroyed those two barrels in some crazy ways.

The first one came from Darby Allin, who had Jimmy Havoc primed on one of the stairs outside the ring. Havoc was still recovering and trying to gather himself, and that’s when Allin took to the top turnbuckle with a large barrel and then put it behind him, diving backward towards Havoc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, it didn’t end well for Allin, as Havoc moved in time, but that barrel did not survive the trip.

Gotta risk it to get the biscuit. Stream @AEWrestling All Out on B/R Live ➡️https://t.co/hsH1pSyLCt pic.twitter.com/qEAMtGuTOE — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 1, 2019

The second destroyed barrel also involves Havoc, but this time he was dishing out some punishment to Janella with an Acid Rainmaker, clotheslining Janela over the barrel and having his back break it into pieces.

We’re used to kendo sticks, chairs, and tables being a part of the in-ring action, but rarely do you get to see barrels.

You can check out both clips in the videos above and you can find the full AEW All Out Card below.

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs Adam Page

Kenny Omega vs PAC

AAA World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers vs Young Bucks (Ladder Match)

Cody Rhodes vs Shawn Spears

The Best Friends vs The Dark Order

Darby Allin vs Joey Janela vs Jimmy Havoc

Rico vs Hikaru Shida

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt vs SOCAL Uncensored

What did you think of the match and how do you feel about All Out so far? Let us know in the comments!