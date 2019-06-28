Watch: AEW Fyter Fest Cold Open Video

All Elite Wrestling’s second-ever live event comes at us tomorrow evening, and AEW has released the cold open video that will air at the top of the broadcast.

The show emanates from Daytona Beach, Florida and features several high profile matches, including The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in action as a team, as well as Jon Moxley’s first official AEW bout, and Cody Rhodes taking on independent sensation Darby Allin.

Watch the introduction, cold open video for tomorrow night’s show below.

The full Fyter Fest match card is as follows:

Non-Sanctioned Match

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Four-Way Match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

The Buy In (Pre-Show)

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

(Winners Advance to ‘All Out’ For A Shot At First-Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament This Fall)

Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)

