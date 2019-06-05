Watch: Goldberg and The Undertaker Go Face to Face on SmackDown Live

Bill Goldberg made his first-ever appearance on WWE SmackDown Live this week, just three days before he takes on The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

The match, which has been heavily promoted as the first time the two legends have ever faced off in a singles match, will take place in Saudi Arabia in what is always a controversial event given the human rights violations committed in the nation. Women are not allowed to wrestle on the show and the country recently made it known that they do not want Sami Zayn to wrestle on the show due to his Syrian heritage.

Goldberg, who is wrestling for the first time since losing the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, will certainly be getting a hefty paycheck for his return match, as will The Undertaker. It has been reported here and elsewhere in the past that the Saudi government pays top dollar for these events, which is one of the reasons former WWE stars have been coaxed out of retirement for the past Saudi events (see: Shawn Michaels).

During SmackDown, Goldberg spoke about how he has been waiting over 20 years to find out what it’s like to be in the ring with The Undertaker. He talked about how the Undertaker talked on RAW about not wanting to share the ring with the new “family man” Goldberg, but he wants to share the ring with old Goldberg that went 173-0.

Goldberg said he’s right, the family man Goldberg would fall short and he wouldn’t want him anywhere near The Undertaker. Goldberg said he left “family man” Goldberg at home.

Goldberg said he can guarantee The Undertaker will get the Goldberg he’s been watching for 20 years and that he’s been wondering how he stacks up against.

“Undertaker, you’re next to rest in peace,” he said.

At that moment, the lights went out and the gong went off. When the lights came back on, the ring was illuminated blue and Undertaker was behind Goldberg. The fans chanted “holy sh-t!”

The two men went nose to nose until the gong went off again and the lights went out. When the gong chimed again, the lights came back on and Undertaker was gone.

“So that’s it. Friday night it is then. Big man, bring your jockstrap and tighten that sum’b-tch up tight, because it’s gonna be a ride,” Goldberg said as the show ended.