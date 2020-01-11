Watch: Brock Lesnar Honored at University of Minnesota

Brock Lesnar returned to his roots on Friday night, attending the University of Minnesota’s wrestling meet against the University of Wisconsin in Minneapolis at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

Lesnar was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Wrestling Championship. He appeared in front of the crowd to a large ovation to receive a gift from the university. He was also officially made an honorary coach for the night.

.@BrockLesnar a man of the people … and kids. pic.twitter.com/sS3MZ0OSy6 — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 11, 2020

Lesnar also practiced with some of the guys earlier in the day, as you can see below.

Lesnar revealed this past Monday night that he will be a competitor in this year’s Royal Rumble match in Houston, Texas in two weeks. This despite currently holding the WWE Championship. He will also enter the match in the number one position.

The current card for WWE Royal Rumble is as follows:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Competitors Announced: Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, and 17 others TBD.

Competitors Announced: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and 27 others TBD.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

