Watch: CM Punk Has Altercation With Fan At MMA Show

CM Punk was in Las Vegas on Friday night doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77, a role he took on last December.

However, this outing with CFFC ended up being quite different than his past experiences with the promotion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk had an incident with an unruly fan partway through the show on Friday night, which was held at the Hard Rock Hotel. After a fight between Christopher Daukaus and Danny Holmes came to an end due to referee stoppage, a fan who had been heard in the background throughout the night yelling expletives came closer to the cage taking issue with the decision.

He came so close that he was right next to Punk himself, who could be heard on commentary reprimanding the fan.

“Bro, you need to back the f— up! You need to get…” Punk is heard saying.

At that point, Punk’s headset drops and he gets up to deal with the out of control fan, along with CFFC security.

“Well, minor situation developing here. There was a gentleman that was right on the back of my broadcast partner here, and looks like he’s potentially being escorted out of the building,” Punk’s commentary partner says.

Check out the video below.

Punk then returned to the commentary desk, where he can be heard saying, “I’m sitting here with a headset and I’m doing my f—ing job, and he did exactly what you’re doing right now. He screams bulls— in my face.”

Prior to the main event, Punk jumped on his Twitter account and seemed to make reference to the incident before finishing the night out on commentary.