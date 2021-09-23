Watch: Conor McGregor’s Ceremonial First Pitch at the Cubs Game Was Wild

Conor McGregor is known for throwing punches in the octagon, but he recently took his shot at throwing a pitch, and it certainly got people talking. McGregor threw the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday, but as you can see in the video below, the pitch was a little…off target. McGregor threw the ball hard and successfully got it over the home plate without an issue, but the only problem was it didn’t go in a straight line. Instead, it veered right and bounced against the lower wall, sending it back towards the catcher.

McGregor did some pre-pitch prep and then threw the ball, and he did it all in a grey suit and dress shoes. Fans were definitely talking about the pitch on social media, taking some shots at McGregor in the process, but McGregor had a more positive assessment (via CNN).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field,” McGregor said. “The venom is there, the power is there. It’s a little off accurate-wise … It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet. If that was on target, we would have had a problem, I’d say.”

McGregor also pointed out he was a bit hampered due to a recent leg injury from his fight with Dustin Poirier earlier in the year. “I’m on the one leg, you can see me based fully on the left leg that was just recently injured,” McGregor said. “I’m happy with that, I’ll take that on board.”

Not everyone had such high praise, and you can see some of the reactions below.

@blueoakleafs wrote “Just stepped outside to let the dog out and was hit by Conor McGregor’s pitch. Never saw it .. absolute bullet. #ConorMcGregor #FirstPitch”

@DJ35513347 wrote, “That pitch was perfectly symbolic of the Cubs season.”

@jspeedymorris22 wrote, “I want to see @TheNotoriousMMA and @50cent in s dodgeball match. #FirstPitch”

Now the question is who had the most off-center pitch, but in McGregor’s defense, at least his got over the plate, which has been a challenge some haven’t been able to overcome in their first pitch.

What did you think of McGregor’s first pitch, and where does it rank on the all-time list? Let us know in the comments!