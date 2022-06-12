Watch Lucha Libre Legend Battle Stranger Things Monster in Epic New Commercial

In a collaboration no one saw coming, Doritos, Lucha Libre, and Stranger Things have created something...well, spectacular really. Doritos released a new commercial that takes place in the Stranger Things city of Hawkins, Indiana, specifically the Hawkins Coliseum, and features Lucha Libre legend Hijo del Santo in the ring (via WrestlingInc). El Santo is set to take on his opponent in front of a big-time crowd when a hole opens up towards the corner of the mat, and as his opponent is swallowed up by it, the Demogorgon crawls out of the portal to the Upside Down and takes his place.

What follows is a battle that is insane and amazing, as El Santo stays in the ring to battle with the beast while the crowd all runs out of the arena. El Santo avoids a swipe of its claws and then knocks the creature back with a dropkick, though the poor cameraman doesn't fare as well, being completely eaten.

After the Demogorgon spits out the camera and his shoe the lights flicker and the beast flanks him and strikes, cleaving his back with his claws. Then he knocks El Santo out of the ring to the floor and looks to eat him too, but then El Santo notices the Mariachi Band stayed in the arena and is hiding. He gives the nod and they start to play, stunning the Demogorgon enough for El Santo to knock him back down into the portal. After a celebration, El Santo jumps down into the portal as well, and somehow all of that was in an advertisement for Flamin' Hot Doritos.

There are seriously no chips in this entire commercial, and yet I could care less. This was amazing, and you can watch it for yourself in the video above. Also interesting of note is that Santo is actually banned from the Arena Coliseo where the commercial was filmed. He was banned when he left CMLL, who owns the arena, but it looks like CMLL didn't know he would be involved in the commercial until after it was filmed.

Hijo del Santo has had stellar runs in AAA and CMLL over the years, including a classic match at AAA's When Worlds Collide, when he teamed up with Octagon to defeat Art Barr and Eddie Guerrero. Hijo del Santo will be involved with Kobe World 2022 and Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival in July as part of the Ultimo Dragon 35th Anniversary celebration.