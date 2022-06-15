Watch the Moment WWE's Rhea Ripley Knocked Teeth Loose With her Knee

✖

Rhea Ripley will be the next challenger to Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship, and she will get her shot to take that Title at next month's Money in the Bank. She earned that shot at the Title by taking part and winning a Fatal 4Way match on the previous episode of Monday Night Raw, and during the match, which also included Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop, Ripley evidently ended up getting her tooth knocked loose. She revealed the wire in her teeth and a trip to the dentist on social media, and it turns out that it was actually her own knee that knocked her tooth loose.

On Twitter, Ripley thanked Anderson Family Dental for getting her back up and running and then said "Knee -1 Teeth – 0". In a previous tweet, she also revealed that the tooth being knocked around happened last week, writing "Last week in the Fatal 4Way match, I had my teeth knocked loose – and you know what, I loved it."

So, when did it happen? Well fans already spotted it, and as you can see in the video below, it occurred during a sequence that had Ripley lifting up Bliss for a Vertical Suplex. While she was doing that Morgan kicked her in the stomach and that caused her to let Bliss down. Then Morgan bounced off the ropes and dropkicked Ripley in the back, knocking her forward.

Bliss then picked her up and slammed her on her back the rest of the way, and it is here that you can see Ripley's leg get caught up in the bottom rope a bit, halting her knee while her head kept moving forward and causing her to run full speed into her knee. You can watch the clip of when it happened in the video above.

Went back and found the clip of @RheaRipley_WWE eating her own knee. 💀 pic.twitter.com/J8OhGCpErx — joey 🇺🇦 (@please_shower) June 14, 2022

The good news is that Ripley is already back up and running, and now she'll turn her attention towards Belair and the Raw Women's Championship. We're still waiting for more matches to be announced or confirmed for Money in the Bank, but in the meantime, you can check out all of the confirmed matches for the card below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch or Asuka vs and TBD

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs TBD

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

H/T Cageside Seats