Watch: Neville Appears at All Elite Wrestling Fan Rally, Challenges Adam Page

Former WWE Superstar Neville, now known as PAC on the independent wrestling scene, made a surprise appearance at All Elite Wrestling’s fan rally on Tuesday afternoon in Jacksonville to announce that he was joining the company.

Adam Page kicked off a segment by declaring in a passionate promo that he wanted to be AEW’s first champion. PAC then stomped his way out to the stage hoisting the Open the Dream Gate Championship from Dragon Gate, announcing that he would be the one to win the title first

HE’S HERE! PAC IS HERE!#AEWRally pic.twitter.com/so0OU84xCP — GIF Skull – #AEW Invades #SDLive at 5 EST (@GIFSkull) January 8, 2019

PWInsider broke the news earlier in the day that PAC was spotted in Jacksonville, Florida prior to the event, but his appearance at the rally confirmed his involvement in the company. PAC had not been seen in a North American promotion since his time in WWE in 2017. He reportedly attempted to quit the company at the time, but had his contract frozen until August 2018.

PAC’s arrival was just one of many reveals during Tuesday’s rally. Chris Jericho, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, MJF, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian all announced that they had signed with the company, Double or Nothing was confirmed for May 25 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, a yet-to-be-named event was announced to take place in Jacksonville later in the year and the company would enforce an equal pay scale amongst male and female wrestlers.

AEW president Tony Khan released a statement prior to the event going over his plans for the company.

“AEW does not mean any less of a continued commitment to existing obligations and duties that I have, or my family has, to our business and sports interests,” he said. “That will never be the case. What’s important is that every individual decision we make as family, whether it’s ownership or investment in a team or property, is 100 percent beneficial to those specific interests. I will always welcome that accountability and responsibility, as nothing is more important than serving our supporters and friends.”

Khan’s father and fellow co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Shad Khan will be the primary investor in the company. His net worth was estimated at $6.3 billion by Forbes in 2018.

“AEW will launch with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world. While they’ll clash in what will be some of the most intense and fast-paced contests ever sanctioned in the squared circle, they’ll also share a common goal: to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a wrestling fan. Likewise, as a business, by treating our wrestlers with respect and warmth, we also seek to make this the golden age for the performers themselves.”